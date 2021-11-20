Walleye Trading LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.07% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 39,462 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

NYSE PEO opened at $16.14 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.