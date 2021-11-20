Walleye Trading LLC Takes $275,000 Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 1,654.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 183,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

PlayAGS stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.