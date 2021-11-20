Waltonchain Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $82.18 million and approximately $43.51 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.27 or 0.07409337 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00085146 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00079303 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,910,514 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,482 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

