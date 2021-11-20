Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Update

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 522,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of WARR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.