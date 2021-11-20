WebDollar Price Tops $0.0003 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $230,734.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00032096 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,720,086,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,772,137,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.