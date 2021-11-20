Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 32.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 213,811 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.