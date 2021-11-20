Webster Bank N. A. Invests $58,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,709 shares of company stock worth $8,038,646 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

