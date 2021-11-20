Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 473 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

American Express stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

