Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

