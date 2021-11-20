Webster Bank N. A. Sells 2,160 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,026 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,968 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.