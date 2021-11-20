Webster Bank N. A. Takes $69,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ARKK opened at $113.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

