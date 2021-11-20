Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

