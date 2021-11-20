Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $51.14 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.