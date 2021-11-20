Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after buying an additional 208,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,831 shares of company stock valued at $46,703,677. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $234.86 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $236.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.