Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $924,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $112.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.