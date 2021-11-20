Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $940,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after buying an additional 441,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

