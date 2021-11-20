Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 524.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64,392 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.