Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $547.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $502.86 and its 200 day moving average is $469.45. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $25,958,279. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.