Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $50,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 331,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

