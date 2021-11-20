Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $48.86 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 95,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.49% of Dolby Laboratories worth $48,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

