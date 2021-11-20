Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of DTE Energy worth $50,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,179,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.01%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

