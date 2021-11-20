Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 45,698 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,030,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,698 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $47,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after buying an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after buying an additional 280,236 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 678,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.