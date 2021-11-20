Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 459 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $46,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $192.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.79. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $149.01 and a 52 week high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

