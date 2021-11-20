Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $90.04 Million Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. WesBanco comprises 3.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $90,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. 265,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.05.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

