Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.40. 1,678,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.13 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

