Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,598 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.81. 5,242,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

