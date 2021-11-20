Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,528 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.49. 2,081,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

