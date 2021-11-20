Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
