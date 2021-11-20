Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:EHI opened at $9.91 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

