Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:HYI opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

