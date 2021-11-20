Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years.
NYSE:HYI opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $16.64.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
