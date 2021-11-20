Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 31st

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

DMO stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.