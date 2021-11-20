Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

