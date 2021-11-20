Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.10 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.10 price objective on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WHN stock opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$63.10 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

