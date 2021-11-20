Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Westlake Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westlake Chemical stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.