William Blair Comments on Vivid Seats Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vivid Seats in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEAT. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of SEAT opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.