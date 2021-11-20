William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Icosavax in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.82) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.39). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Icosavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Icosavax stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

