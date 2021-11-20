William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Science 37 in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Science 37 stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Science 37 has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.