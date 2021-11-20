William K. Gerber Sells 5,662 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $33.35 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 183.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 58,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 64.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

