Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.13.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.96. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $222.60. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

