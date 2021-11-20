Windsor Group LTD Buys 210 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $89.57 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

