Windsor Group LTD Buys New Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $392,000.

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $68.55.

