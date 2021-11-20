Windsor Group LTD Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in American Tower were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.1% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $476,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $260.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.07. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

