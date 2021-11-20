Windsor Group LTD Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Oracle were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.