Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Reaches $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00070080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00090920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.42 or 0.07367675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,149.63 or 1.00242266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

