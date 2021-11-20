Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $942.10 million to $1.09 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $793.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 367,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,768. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

