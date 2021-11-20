Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.