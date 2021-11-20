Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $626.38 Million

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce sales of $626.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $636.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $620.70 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $509.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,736. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 467,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

