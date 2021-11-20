Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $627,465.32 and $74,072.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,795.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,245.26 or 0.07345272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.97 or 0.00371948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.92 or 0.00986086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00085894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00416232 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00267438 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.