Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Workhorse Group posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $17,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,640,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,107,406. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $42.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The firm has a market cap of $878.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

