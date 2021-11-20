Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.61) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 931 ($12.16).

WKP opened at GBX 853.50 ($11.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.55. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 863.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 870.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

