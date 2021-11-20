Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.61) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 931 ($12.16).
WKP opened at GBX 853.50 ($11.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.55. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 863.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 870.77.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.